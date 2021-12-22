General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

