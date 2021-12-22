General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

