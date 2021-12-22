Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GEL stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

