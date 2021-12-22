George R. Aylward Acquires 10,049 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 166,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

