Girard Partners LTD. Has $34,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

