Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.