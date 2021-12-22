Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 148,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

