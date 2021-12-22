GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

