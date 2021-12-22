Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

NYSE:GPN opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.