Global Social Chain Trading Up 12.4% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $93,750.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

