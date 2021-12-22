GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,891,770.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,891,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95.

GDRX traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 1,463,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,615. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 32.98 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

