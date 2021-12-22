Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.94. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,666. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,713,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

