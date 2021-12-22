Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $305.29

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.29 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 307.40 ($4.06). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 307.20 ($4.06), with a volume of 538,373 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.95) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($391.91).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

