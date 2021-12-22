Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $174,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

