Grand Central Investment Group Sells 23,148 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

