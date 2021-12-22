Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 328,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 408,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,750 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

