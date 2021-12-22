Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,086. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

