Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 260 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.93. 72,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

