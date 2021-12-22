GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.92

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

