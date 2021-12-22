Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Green Dot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE GDOT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

