GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 174,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

