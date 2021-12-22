Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $197.49. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.