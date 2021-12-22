GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,022,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000.

IMCB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

