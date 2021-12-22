GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $621,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 581,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

