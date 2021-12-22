GWM Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Novartis by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

