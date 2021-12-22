GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

