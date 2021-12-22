GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 13 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.