H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce sales of $897.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.30 million and the highest is $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

