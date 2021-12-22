H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

