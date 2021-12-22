Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 139,588 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,588 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

