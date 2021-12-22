Handshake (HNS) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Handshake has a total market cap of $130.67 million and $445,217.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.80 or 0.08186043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00321220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00905220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00074098 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00390857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00255370 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 450,158,600 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

