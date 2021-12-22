Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

