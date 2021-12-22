Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

KR stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

