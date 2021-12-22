Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 265 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,558 shares of company stock valued at $23,461,430. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,990.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,864.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,675.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

