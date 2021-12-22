Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,467 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 263,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CTSH opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

