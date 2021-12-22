Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 199273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a market cap of C$17.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

