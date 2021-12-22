Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 201.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 64.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $129.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,807. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

