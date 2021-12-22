Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 42,020 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

