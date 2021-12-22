Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 645 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 3.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $83,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,577.68. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,511.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

