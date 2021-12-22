Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 71,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $181,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

