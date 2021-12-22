Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

