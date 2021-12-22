HBC Financial Services PLLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

