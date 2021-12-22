HCR Wealth Advisors Has $342,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $191.22. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.