HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 774 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $293.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

