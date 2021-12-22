Head-To-Head Survey: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) versus Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.84 $160.90 million $2.08 18.30 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energizer beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

