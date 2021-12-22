HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $198.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.17 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $828.50 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
HQY traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 1,503,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.