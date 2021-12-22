HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $198.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.17 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $828.50 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 1,503,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

