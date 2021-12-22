Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

