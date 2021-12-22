Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,968,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

HRTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 1,071,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $984.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.