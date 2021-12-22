Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

