Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $986,742.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

